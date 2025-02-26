One Female Died, Three Injured In Rain-induced Incidents In KP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday released an initial report on human and financial losses caused by intermittent rainfall over the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
According to the PDMA report, one woman has lost her life, and three individuals, including a child and two women, have been injured due to rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours.
The report states that a house in Khyber district suffered partial damage when the roof of one of its rooms collapsed.
The rain-induced incidents were reported in two districts—Khyber and Torghar.
The Director General of PDMA has instructed the concerned district administration to provide immediate relief to the affected families and ensure the best medical facilities for the injured.
PDMA has directed all district administrations and relevant authorities to utilize all available resources to clear roads blocked due to rain and snowfall.
The authority spokesman said that Emergency Operations Center of PDMA was fully operational. Citizens were urged to report any emergencies by calling 1700.
