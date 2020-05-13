UrduPoint.com
One Fined Over Selling Adulterated Milk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 04:28 PM

Additional Assistant Commissioner Sub-Division Adinzai Sher Rehman along with Assistant Director Food and Police officials inspected main Adenzai bazaars and fined one Milk shop after checking and testing his milk through mobile laboratory

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) : Additional Assistant Commissioner Sub-Division Adinzai Sher Rehman along with Assistant Director food and Police officials inspected main Adenzai bazaars and fined one Milk shop after checking and testing his milk through mobile laboratory.

The milk shop owner was fined Rs.15000 for selling milk with adulteration.

He said, no one would be allow to play with the lives of the people by selling unhygienic and unhealthy things during the Holy month of Ramadan. He said the mobile laboratory checked the milk adulterated and imposed a fine.

He said, as per directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan, inspected milk shops and test the quality of Milk in Chakdara Bazaar as well and fined them on the spot due to adulteration.

Moreover,Bazaar was also checked for SOP of COVID-19, implementation and lodged FIRs on the shopkeepers who violated the SOPs issued by the provincial government.

