One Flood Victim Killed Over Distribution Of Food Package In Khairpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2022 | 09:09 PM

One flood victim killed over distribution of food package in Khairpur

One of the flood victims allegedly killed another during distribution of food package at a relief camp set up in a school in Khairpur here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :One of the flood victims allegedly killed another during distribution of food package at a relief camp set up in a school in Khairpur here on Friday.

According to Police sources, the relief camp turned into a battleground when flood victims fought for food packages.

During the chaos, Shabbir Barecho attempted to snatch a food package from Raza Barecho, who stabbed Shabbir to death.

Police shifted the body to a local hospital and took the accused in to custody. This is a first-ever incident of killing over food at a relief camp.

