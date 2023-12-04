One food factory sealed, fine imposed on 2 others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed one food factory and imposed fine on two others on violation of food production rules and regulations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has sealed one food factory and imposed fine on two others on violation of food production rules and regulations.

PFA spokesman said here on Monday that food safety teams checked various food factories at College Road, Iqbal Town, ABC Road and found sheer violation of food production laws. Therefore, the PFA team sealed premises of a a factory and imposed ban on its production.

Meanwhile, the food safety teams also found unhygienic environment in two food factories where spurious food items were being produced.

Therefore the teams imposed a total fine of Rs.70,000 on the owners of these two factories and warned to send them behind bars if they again violated the law.

The PFA teams also confiscated 300 kilograms (kg) spurious chilli powder, 60 kg turmeric, 200 kg vinegar, 1600 branded packed chilli, 720 kg salt and a number of grinding machines from the spot. Further action against the accused was under progress, he added.