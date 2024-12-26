One gets death penalty, three life imprisonment in Rawat murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A local court on Thursday awarded death penalty to a culprit and life imprisonment to his three accomplices in a murder case.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the convicts had killed a citizen Idris and injured Shaban and Ashiq Mahmood over a minor dispute in 2021 in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station.

The culprit Nasir Mahmood was sentenced to death and a fine of Rs 300,00 for the crime of murder, and 10 years imprisonment and Rs 100,000 fine for the crime of attempted murder.

Similarly, the convict Muhammad Kamran was given life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 300,000 for the crime of murder, besides 10 years jail term and Rs 100,000 fine for the crime of attempted murder, and 7 years more imprisonment and a surety of Rs 100,000 for the crime of causing harm.

Likewise, the culprit Muhammad Sohail was also sentenced to life imprisonment and Rs 300,000 fime for the crime of murder, 10 years imprisonment and Rs 100,000 fine for the crime of attempted murder and 2 years jail term and a surety of Rs 50,000 for the crime of causing harm.

The fourth culprit Zulqarnain was also given life jail term with Rs 300,000 fine for the crime of murder, 10 years imprisonment and Rs 100,000 fine for the crime of attempted murder, and one year jail term and a surety of Rs 50,000 for the crime of causing harm.

City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani has acknowledged the efforts of the Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation and the investigation and legal teams for the conviction of the criminals.