One Gets Death Penalty, Three Life Imprisonment In Rawat Murder Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 26, 2024 | 07:34 PM
A local court on Thursday awarded death penalty to a culprit and life imprisonment to his three accomplices in a murder case
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) A local court on Thursday awarded death penalty to a culprit and life imprisonment to his three accomplices in a murder case.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the convicts had killed a citizen Idris and injured Shaban and Ashiq Mahmood over a minor dispute in 2021 in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station.
The culprit Nasir Mahmood was sentenced to death and a fine of Rs 300,00 for the crime of murder, and 10 years imprisonment and Rs 100,000 fine for the crime of attempted murder.
Similarly, the convict Muhammad Kamran was given life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 300,000 for the crime of murder, besides 10 years jail term and Rs 100,000 fine for the crime of attempted murder, and 7 years more imprisonment and a surety of Rs 100,000 for the crime of causing harm.
Likewise, the culprit Muhammad Sohail was also sentenced to life imprisonment and Rs 300,000 fime for the crime of murder, 10 years imprisonment and Rs 100,000 fine for the crime of attempted murder and 2 years jail term and a surety of Rs 50,000 for the crime of causing harm.
The fourth culprit Zulqarnain was also given life jail term with Rs 300,000 fine for the crime of murder, 10 years imprisonment and Rs 100,000 fine for the crime of attempted murder, and one year jail term and a surety of Rs 50,000 for the crime of causing harm.
City Police Officer Syed Khalid Hamdani has acknowledged the efforts of the Senior Superintendent of Police Investigation and the investigation and legal teams for the conviction of the criminals.
Recent Stories
Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground, Park
Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platfor ..
Family of martyred constable handed over house
DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir
India's Kohli fined for Konstas shoulder bump during fourth Test
Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors
Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death annive ..
RWMC conducts cleanliness awareness drive in city areas
CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime commercial plots
Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military trial of mastermind & accomplic ..
Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender
OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakhi-5 Well in Hyderabad, Sindh
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mayor Karachi announces to restore Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Football Ground, Park2 minutes ago
-
Mayor for showcasing Karachi’s tremendous sports potential on a global platform2 minutes ago
-
Family of martyred constable handed over house2 minutes ago
-
DG PAL lay floral wreath at grave of Parveen Shakir5 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA wants rapid development in Islamabad's sectors5 minutes ago
-
Gillani pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on her 17th death anniversary5 minutes ago
-
CDA eyes major investment through auctioning prime commercial plots1 minute ago
-
Tarar welcomes May 9 convictions, seeks military trial of mastermind & accomplices2 minutes ago
-
Court moves to declare Gandapur proclaimed offender2 minutes ago
-
OGDCL revives, enhances oil production from Pasakhi-5 Well in Hyderabad, Sindh2 minutes ago
-
14 dead, 1,316 injured in Punjab road accidents2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to launch grand operation against land mafia12 minutes ago