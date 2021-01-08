UrduPoint.com
One Given Death Penalty For Stabbing Woman To Death In Hazro

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 10:58 PM

One given death penalty for stabbing woman to death in Hazro

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Attock Javed Ahmed Bosal on Friday sentenced Waqar to death, seven years rigorous imprisonment and fine of Rs 680,000 for stabbing a woman to death in the we hours of June 3 , 2019.

According to Hazro Police, the victim Sajida Bibi was living along with his son and daughter in Mohallah Abdul Rehman Jalalia as her husband was abroad. The culprit entered her home at around 3 o clock in the morning with intention for an indecent assault on her daughter. The culprit, however, fled after stabbing Sajida Bibi and her daughter as she along with her son tried to catch him. She later died of injuries.

More Stories From Pakistan

