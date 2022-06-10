One held, 2 named in FIRs as commissioner inspects fertilizers sale points

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :Commissioner Multan engineer Amir Khatak conducted surprise inspections of notified fertilizers sale points in the city and got one man arrested and two others named in FIRs on non-disclosure of fertilizers stock here on Friday.

A sum of Rs 267,000 was imposed as a fine on dealers after they were found to be holding the stock more than what they had declared, said in an official release.

All the notified 259 fertilizers sale points were functional in the Multan division where Urea bags were being provided at Rs 1850 per bag, the commissioner said adding that a total of 41,517 50-kg bags were made available at the sale points and 29,997 were sold out in a day.

Elaborating stock position in Multan division, he said, exactly 466,696 50-kg fertilizers bags were available at 40 warehouses of different fertilizers companies.

Khatak ordered DCs and ACs to monitor fertilizers' sale points and asked them to take strict action against staff found absent from duty. He said, sixteen officials have been issued show-cause notices in the Multan division over their absence from duty.

He asked officials to check sale receipts, and dealers' cash memo records at the sale points.

He ordered installing panaflex detailing the stock position and fixed prices displayed at all the sale points. Khatak said that dealers cannot force farmers to buy DAP bags along with Urea.