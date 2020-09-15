One held, 2.3 kg drug recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have arrested a notorious drug pusher and recovered 2.3 kg drug from his possession here on Tuesday According to police spokesman, Rata Amral Police team during course of action has arrested drug pusher namely Muhammad Sajid and recovered 2.3 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Police have arrested a notorious drug pusher and recovered 2.3 kg drug from his possession here on Tuesday According to police spokesman, Rata Amral Police team during course of action has arrested drug pusher namely Muhammad Sajid and recovered 2.3 kg drugs.

Police have registered a case under the relevant act against him.

City Police Officer, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance, adding that drugs business must be discouraged.

CPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found in this illegal activity.