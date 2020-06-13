UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Held, 36kg High Quality Cannabis Seized

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:25 PM

One held, 36kg high quality cannabis seized

A major operation of Dera Police, 36 kg of high quality cannabis worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from the hidden compartments of a car at a police check post near Darazanda Mor and foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Punjab

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :A major operation of Dera Police, 36 kg of high quality cannabis worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from the hidden compartments of a car at a police check post near Darazanda Mor and foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Punjab.

The Police also arrested the drug smuggler having network at the Inter-Provincial level and case has been registered.

According to details, on the instructions of District Police Officer Dera Captain (Retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood, the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Squad, acting on a tip-off, stopped the suspected car riders coming from Quetta at a police check post near Darazanda Mor for search.

During the search of the car number AVS-630, Police recovered 36kg high quality cannabis worth million of rupees. In the initial interrogation, the alleged drug smuggler confessed to smuggling drugs from Quetta to Punjab.

Related Topics

Quetta Police Punjab Drugs Car Post From Million

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 514 more COVID-19 infections

57 minutes ago

UAE chairs 26th meeting of Mineral Resources Advis ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to import Actemra, remedesivir for Co ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,366 new cases of coronaviru ..

2 hours ago

PM says targeted lockdown will be imposed in more ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Commercial Bank of Dubai to provide ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.