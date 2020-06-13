One held, 36kg high quality cannabis seized

A major operation of Dera Police, 36 kg of high quality cannabis worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from the hidden compartments of a car at a police check post near Darazanda Mor and foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Punjab

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :A major operation of Dera Police, 36 kg of high quality cannabis worth lakhs of rupees was recovered from the hidden compartments of a car at a police check post near Darazanda Mor and foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs from Quetta to Punjab.

The Police also arrested the drug smuggler having network at the Inter-Provincial level and case has been registered.

According to details, on the instructions of District Police Officer Dera Captain (Retd) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood, the Anti-Drug and Smuggling Squad, acting on a tip-off, stopped the suspected car riders coming from Quetta at a police check post near Darazanda Mor for search.

During the search of the car number AVS-630, Police recovered 36kg high quality cannabis worth million of rupees. In the initial interrogation, the alleged drug smuggler confessed to smuggling drugs from Quetta to Punjab.