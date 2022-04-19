One held, 4.24 kg hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) ::The local police Tuesday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and recovered 4.24 kilogram hashish from a motorcycle during search of vehicles at Topi.

According of office of District Police Officer, checking of vehicles was started on a tip off about smuggling of contraband to down country.

During checking police intercepted a motorcycle and recovered 4.24 kilogram hashish from its secret cavities.

Police also arrested the smuggler and recovered a pistol and cartridges from his possession. Case has been registered and investigation is underway.