UrduPoint.com

One Held, 4.24 Kg Hashish Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 05:20 PM

One held, 4.24 kg hashish recovered

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) ::The local police Tuesday foiled a narcotics smuggling bid and recovered 4.24 kilogram hashish from a motorcycle during search of vehicles at Topi.

According of office of District Police Officer, checking of vehicles was started on a tip off about smuggling of contraband to down country.

During checking police intercepted a motorcycle and recovered 4.24 kilogram hashish from its secret cavities.

Police also arrested the smuggler and recovered a pistol and cartridges from his possession. Case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Topi From

Recent Stories

11 beggars caught in faisalabad

11 beggars caught in faisalabad

28 minutes ago
 Subsidized pesticides for growers

Subsidized pesticides for growers

28 minutes ago
 ACS orders to accomplish Nishtar-II project within ..

ACS orders to accomplish Nishtar-II project within current FY

28 minutes ago
 Three killed over property dispute

Three killed over property dispute

28 minutes ago
 Macron warned against complacency ahead of Le Pen ..

Macron warned against complacency ahead of Le Pen duel

30 minutes ago
 Shinwari Club off to flying start in Ramzan Footba ..

Shinwari Club off to flying start in Ramzan Football Challenge Cup-2022 in Kohat ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.