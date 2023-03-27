One held; arms, drugs recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The police arrested an accused and recovered arms and drugs from his possession here in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Police station on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Shaheed Nawab Police led by SHO Aslam Khan, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani, created a blockade and stopped a suspected person.

During the checking, the police recovered a single-shot 12-bore rifle, five cartridges and 510 gram hashish from his possession. The accused was identified as Muhammad Imran son of Zahir Shah resident of Paniala.

The police registered a case and arrested the accused.