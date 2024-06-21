One Held, Betel Nuts Worth Rs 3.5 Mln Recovered
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Local police arrested a man and recovered many cartons of smuggled cigarettes and bags of Betel nuts worth Rs 3.5 million from his possession at a check post in Harand area of district Rajanpur on Friday.
A police team led by SHO Harand Shamsullah Khan took the non-custom-paid 54 cartons of cigarettes, fifteen (15) bags of betel nuts, and the vehicle being used for its transportation in possession and arrested one person.
Police spokesman said that action against smugglers would continue as per standing orders of DPO Captain (retired) Dost Muhammad Khan.
