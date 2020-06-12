One held, drugs, weapons recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) ::Dera Police Friday arrested an alleged drug dealer Abdul Rashid son of Ghulam Akbar resident of Wanda Abu here in Wanda Abu area and recovered drugs and weapons from his possession.

The police, on a tip off, during Nakabnadi intercepted the drug dealer and arrested him, recovering 1.1 kilogram of hashish, a Kalashnikov and twenty rounds of ammunition from his possession. The police have also registered a case against the arrested drug dealer.