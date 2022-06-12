One held during Police raid on Mainpuri factory

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Police raided the Mainpuri factory located in Hali Road area and arrested one accused and seized large quantitiy of raw material.

Hali Road police party led by DSP and SHO raided a factory near Naya Pull area and arrested accused Rashid Gaddi while one accused escaped.

According to the spokesperson, in the preliminary investigation, the accused has declared himself as a dealer of Main Puri Supplier Group and the Police record of the accused is also being checked.