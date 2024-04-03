One held for aerial firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Police arrested an accused involved in one-wheeling followed by aerial firing with a recovering pistol and motorbike in his possession.

The accused Karam was held after CPO Muhammad Ali Zia took notice of a viral video footage featuring three people brandishing weapons and opening fire during a dangerous stunt of one-wheeling on Jhang road.

To arrest the accused, special teams were constituted under the supervision of SSP, said the police and further assured of catching the rest of the two accomplices in the days ahead.

The ones who appeared to unleash suffering for people won't be allowed to roam freely in society, said the CPO in a statement.