One held for aerial firing

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Wah Cantt police Monday held a person for resorting to the aerial firing and recovered weapon and bullets from his possession.

According to police, a case has been registered against the accused Yasir Mehmood.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the Wah Cantt police adding strict action must be taken against the anti social elements. "No one would be allowed to violate the law of the land," he added.