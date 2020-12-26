UrduPoint.com
One Held For Aerial Firing, Displaying Weapons On Social Media

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

One held for aerial firing, displaying weapons on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday arrested an accused on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media.

An accused Hammad Jameel resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media, a police spokesman.

Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SPDO, New Town conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station and arrested the accused.

Police also recovered arms, ammunition and drugs from his possession.

The accused had also links with "Boxer group" involved in spreading fear and panic among the citizens through fights and anti-social activities, the spokesman said.

Police registered a case and started investigation.

