One held for aerial firing, displaying weapons on social media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested an accused on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media.

An accused Tahir Naseer resorted to aerial firing, displaying weapons openly and uploading its video on social media, a police spokesman.

Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SHO, Kahuta conducted raid at a place in the and arrested the accused.

Police also recovered 1 pistol 30 bore with ammunition from his possession.