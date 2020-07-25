UrduPoint.com
One Held For Aerial Firing, Displaying Weapons On Social Media

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :The police have arrested a man for displaying weapons and uploading its video on social media, the Police spokesman said here on Saturday.

He said that the accused Bilal Asalm alias Manni was held by Cantt Police for displayed his weapons and shared its video with friends and uploaded it on social media.

On receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SHO Cantt PS conducted raids and arrested the accused and recovered arm and ammunition from his possession.

Police have registered a case and locked him behind the bars for further investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

