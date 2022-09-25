One Held For Buying Stolen Cell Phones
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2022 | 01:00 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :CIA Sadr circle police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a man on the charge of buying stolen mobile phones and altering their IMEI.
Awais was running a mobile phone shop at Railway Road where he buy stolen/snatched mobile phones from criminals at throwaway prices and sell them onward after altering their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI).
On a tip-off, the CIA Sadr police conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered two laptops and seven mobile phones from his possession.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.