One held for buying stolen cell phones

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :CIA Sadr circle police claimed on Sunday to have arrested a man on the charge of buying stolen mobile phones and altering their IMEI.

Awais was running a mobile phone shop at Railway Road where he buy stolen/snatched mobile phones from criminals at throwaway prices and sell them onward after altering their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI).

On a tip-off, the CIA Sadr police conducted a raid and arrested the accused and recovered two laptops and seven mobile phones from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.