One held for deducting amount from Ehsaas funds

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) ::Additional Assistant Commissioner of the Sub Division Adenzai Bakht Jehan Thursday visited the Ehsaas Kafalat Program Center established in Government Girls Higher Secondary school Badwan and one person was arrested red handedly for charging Rs. 200 on per transaction.

Soon after arresting the person involved in charging Rs. 200 from the poor and needy people, he was handed over to the concerned police station for legal action.

ACC Adenzai Bakht Jehan said that Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Captain (Retd) Aun Haider Gondal received complaints about the deduction of money from Ehsaas fund.

During the visit, ACC Adenzai Bakht Jehan directed the police to arrest the person involved in such practice.

He said that Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower has issued directives to take stern action against any one deducting a certain amount from the actual amount. He said legal action would be taken and the person involved in such practice and would be sent behind the bar.