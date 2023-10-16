Open Menu

One Held For Demanding Extortion From Businessman

Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2023 | 09:51 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2023) Police have arrested a man who demanded extortion money of Rs 5 million from the businessman here on Monday.

According to a police spokesman, the accused who demanded extortion was identified as Shamshir Ahmed and also warned him of dire consequences if he failed to pay the money.

The other accomplices of the accused will also be arrested, SP Rawal Faisal Saleem said that the arrested accused will be brought to justice with concrete evidence and will be punished.

SP Rawal made it clear that exploitation would not be tolerated in any case.

Police have arrested three illegal arms holders and liquor suppliers and recovered illegal arms from their possession.

Dhamyal police recovered 01 pistol 9 mm from Saqib.

Similarly, Taxila police recovered 01 pistol from Fazal. While, Naseerabad police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Murtaza.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was underway.

