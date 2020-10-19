One held for displaying weapon on social media

District police on Monday arrested a youngster for displaying weapon on social media and a drug peddler during separate raids across the district

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :District police on Monday arrested a youngster for displaying weapon on social media and a drug peddler during separate raids across the district.

In line with special directive of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal, district police during crackdown against criminals arrested a youngster named Sadiq Hussain for displaying weapon on social media.

The arrested criminal used to upload videos and pictures on social media while holding different weapons.

In another raid conducted by Karamdad Qureshi police station, a drug peddler Khalid Laali arrested with 32 kg Hemp.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals.