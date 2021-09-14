UrduPoint.com

One Held For Electricity Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 08:54 PM

One person was caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission line in Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :One person was caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission line in Sialkot district.

On the report of Sub Division Officer (SDO) Gepco, Kotli-Loharan police raided Mohallah Kotli-Loharan West and caught red handed Muhammad Ali pilfering electricity from the main transmission line.

Police have registered a case.

