One held for electricity theft

One person was caught for allegedly pilfering electricity through tampering with meter.

On the report of SDO Bhopalwala Irfan Ali, Sambrial police along with GEPCO team raided at the Islamabad Mohallah in Malikhanwala village and caught red handed Muhammad Ramzan who was stealing electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) One person was caught for allegedly pilfering electricity through tampering with meter.

On the report of SDO Bhopalwala Irfan Ali, Sambrial police along with GEPCO team raided at the Islamabad Mohallah in Malikhanwala village and caught red handed Muhammad Ramzan who was stealing electricity.

Police have registered a case against the accused.