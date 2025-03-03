Open Menu

One Held For Electricity Theft

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 08:49 PM

One held for electricity theft

One person was caught for allegedly pilfering electricity through tampering with meter.

On the report of SDO Bhopalwala Irfan Ali, Sambrial police along with GEPCO team raided at the Islamabad Mohallah in Malikhanwala village and caught red handed Muhammad Ramzan who was stealing electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) One person was caught for allegedly pilfering electricity through tampering with meter.

On the report of SDO Bhopalwala Irfan Ali, Sambrial police along with GEPCO team raided at the Islamabad Mohallah in Malikhanwala village and caught red handed Muhammad Ramzan who was stealing electricity.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

Recent Stories

PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease i ..

PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation

1 minute ago
 Ramazan brings boom to dates trade in KP

Ramazan brings boom to dates trade in KP

12 seconds ago
 Ceremony held to pay tribute to martyrs of Sialkot ..

Ceremony held to pay tribute to martyrs of Sialkot Police

1 minute ago
 Protecting citizens from overpricing and defective ..

Protecting citizens from overpricing and defective goods is priority: AAC Kohat

1 minute ago
 One held for electricity theft

One held for electricity theft

1 minute ago
 'Economic revolution is possible by promoting catt ..

'Economic revolution is possible by promoting cattle farming'

24 minutes ago
Armed suspect arrested at LHC entry gate

Armed suspect arrested at LHC entry gate

24 minutes ago
 Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first Wh ..

Ahsan attends Narowal Medical College’s first White Coat ceremony

27 minutes ago
 European defence stocks soar as govts up military ..

European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend

32 minutes ago
 Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes o ..

Austria's unlikely conservative chancellor takes office

32 minutes ago
 EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, indu ..

EU's slow 5G rollout weighs on mobile sector, industry

40 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

Eurozone inflation eases slightly in February

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan