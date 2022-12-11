One held for extorting money

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :FIA Cyber Crime team claimed on Sunday to have arrested a man on the charge extorting money.

According to FIA spokesman, the cyber crime circle received a complaint that Muhammad Iqbal had extorted money of Rs 726,000 from a citizen for sending him abroad but later, he neither sent the man abroad nor returned his money.

On the complaint, the Cyber Crime team conducted a raid and succeededin arresting the accused.

Further investigation was underway.