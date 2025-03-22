One Held For Extorting Money From Rickshaw Drivers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Multan police have taken action against individuals extorting money from rickshaw drivers under the name of 'adda tax' and arrested an accused during an operation on Saturday.
Taking action on the repeated complaints of rickshaw drivers regarding collection of extortion under the name of 'adda tax' by a group on premises of Qadirpur Raan police station, a police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Ali Yazdani, raided the location and arrested an accused Zameer, while his accomplice, Asif, fled the scene.
During questioning, Zameer admitted that he was working on instructions from Nasir, who had assigned him the task of collecting money.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested suspect, while police teams were actively searching for the two remaining individuals, police sources added.
Recent Stories
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation
Mohammad Rizwan damages Naseem Shah’s mobile phone
Landmark Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates at international conference to ensure s ..
Electronic payments in Korea hit new high in 2024
Sindh govt notifies three-day Eid-ul-Fitr holidays
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2025
Trump chooses Boeing in fighter jet contract decision over Lockheed
RAK Ruler continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers
Medical supplies in Gaza dwindling: International official
2024 sees record migrant deaths, IOM reports
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held for extorting money from rickshaw drivers6 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter killed in road accident6 minutes ago
-
Profiteers to spend Eid behind bars, warns DC6 minutes ago
-
CDA conducts anti-encroachment drive in sectors F-10, F-716 minutes ago
-
Railways announce 20 percent fare discount for Eid travelers16 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister commends KP Police for foiling terrorist attack in Lakki Marwat16 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister pays tribute to martyred police personnel in drug raid incident16 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders comprehensive arrangements for Eid16 minutes ago
-
Abducted student recovered16 minutes ago
-
Livestock Dept plants 1,896 saplings at veterinary institutions16 minutes ago
-
CTD Punjab arrests 11 'terrorists' in 166 operations26 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among special persons in Multan26 minutes ago