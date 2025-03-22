One held for extorting money from rickshaw drivers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2025) The Multan police have taken action against individuals extorting money from rickshaw drivers under the name of 'adda tax' and arrested an accused during an operation on Saturday.

Taking action on the repeated complaints of rickshaw drivers regarding collection of extortion under the name of 'adda tax' by a group on premises of Qadirpur Raan police station, a police team, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Ali Yazdani, raided the location and arrested an accused Zameer, while his accomplice, Asif, fled the scene.

During questioning, Zameer admitted that he was working on instructions from Nasir, who had assigned him the task of collecting money.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested suspect, while police teams were actively searching for the two remaining individuals, police sources added.