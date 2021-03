FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Factory Area police arrested a man for resorting to aerial fire in jubilation on Monday.

Police said that Waqas, a guest of a marriage party fired shots in the air in jubilation in Ayub Colony.

On information, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused with a pistol.

Further legal action was being taken against the accused.