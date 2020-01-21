UrduPoint.com
One Held For Harassing Women On Social Media

Tue 21st January 2020

One held for harassing women on social media

Police have nabbed a suspect involved in giving life threats to ladies and grabbing their property by blackmailing them through social media

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Police have nabbed a suspect involved in giving life threats to ladies and grabbing their property by blackmailing them through social media.According to police of I-9 police station Islamabad the suspect identified as Rizwan Jutt first lured the dual-nationality holder's females to contract marriage through social media and then grabbed their properties.

Police said that the suspect first harassed a Pakistani born British national lady residing in sector I-8 and then gave her threats of dire consequences.Affected family lodged a complaint in Industrial Area police station upon which police of I-9 held the suspect.According to police suspect was backed by land mafia.Illegal weapons have also been recovered from the possession of suspect.Raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices of suspect.

