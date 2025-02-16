One Held For Illegal Currency Exchange
Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle DG Khan on Sunday
apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in hawala hundi and illegal Currency
exchange.
The suspect, identified as Muhammad Rafiq, was arrested during a targeted
raid in Jampur.
According to FIA officials, the accused was operating an unlicensed money
exchange business. During the raid, the authorities seized Rs 4.9 million in
local currency linked to illegal financial transactions.
A case has been registered against the suspect and further legal proceedings
are underway.
