One Held For Illegal Currency Exchange

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle DG Khan on Sunday

apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in hawala hundi and illegal Currency

exchange.

The suspect, identified as Muhammad Rafiq, was arrested during a targeted

raid in Jampur.

According to FIA officials, the accused was operating an unlicensed money

exchange business. During the raid, the authorities seized Rs 4.9 million in

local currency linked to illegal financial transactions.

A case has been registered against the suspect and further legal proceedings

are underway.

