One Held For Illegal Money Exchange Business

Wed 27th January 2021 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Bahawalpur claimed on Wednesday to have arrested a man involved in illegal business of sale and purchase of Currency and money laundering.

According to official sources, a team of FIA raided Rana Sarwar Jewelers at Dharanwala Tehsil Chishtian, district Bahawalpur and recovered 1220 Saudi Riyals, 900 Omani Riyals, Rs 88,000, two mobile phones, cheque books and CNICs etc from Rana Taimoor Sarwar and arrested him.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

