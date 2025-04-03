One Held For Illegally Selling Birds
Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 02:30 PM
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The Wildlife Department of Layyah has launched a crackdown on illegal bird sellers, leading to the arrest of one suspect and the confiscation of unlawfully traded birds.
According to sources, Deputy Director Naeem Tahir led the operation in the jurisdiction of Thana Fatehpur, near Dasu Minor.
The authorities raided Margalla Hotel and other shops involved in the illicit sale of birds. During the operation, a suspect named Asghar was apprehended, and the birds were also recovered from his possession.
Following the operation, police registered a case on the complaint of Deputy Director Wildlife and initiated legal proceedings.
The department has reiterated its commitment to protecting wildlife and taking strict action against illegal traders.
APP/shn
