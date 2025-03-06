Open Menu

One Held For Impersonating MNA Gilani, Threatening Cop

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM

One held for impersonating MNA Gilani, threatening cop

KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A fraudster, who impersonated a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and threatened a police officer to influence an investigation, was arrested on Thursday.

The accused was making calls to police officials, attempting to influence an investigation. According to police sources, ASI Saeeda Khaliq, the investigating officer in case number 267/25 under Sections 354/34 PPC, dismissed the case on merit. Angered by the decision, the accused began hurling threats at her and other police officers by presenting himself as MNA Ali Musa Gilani. However, instead of succumbing to pressure, the police launched an investigation that uncovered the truth behind the fraudulent calls.

ASI Saeeda Khaliq, in charge of gender crime, arrested the accused and registered a case against him under Section 419 PPC and Section 25D of the Telegraph Act. The accused, identified as Muhammad Nasir, son of Sajjad Hussain, hails from Mouza Shadikhan Munda.

Further inquiry revealed that the accused had set Ali Musa Gilani’s display picture on his WhatsApp profile to make his impersonation more convincing. Upon his arrest, the police recovered the mobile phone used in the crime and initiated further proceedings.

APP/shn

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider Juan Ayuso sprints to Trofeo Laigueglia victory

16 minutes ago
 DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

2 hours ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

2 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

2 hours ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

3 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

3 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

4 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

4 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan