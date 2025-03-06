One Held For Impersonating MNA Gilani, Threatening Cop
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 03:40 PM
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) A fraudster, who impersonated a Member of the National Assembly (MNA) and threatened a police officer to influence an investigation, was arrested on Thursday.
The accused was making calls to police officials, attempting to influence an investigation. According to police sources, ASI Saeeda Khaliq, the investigating officer in case number 267/25 under Sections 354/34 PPC, dismissed the case on merit. Angered by the decision, the accused began hurling threats at her and other police officers by presenting himself as MNA Ali Musa Gilani. However, instead of succumbing to pressure, the police launched an investigation that uncovered the truth behind the fraudulent calls.
ASI Saeeda Khaliq, in charge of gender crime, arrested the accused and registered a case against him under Section 419 PPC and Section 25D of the Telegraph Act. The accused, identified as Muhammad Nasir, son of Sajjad Hussain, hails from Mouza Shadikhan Munda.
Further inquiry revealed that the accused had set Ali Musa Gilani’s display picture on his WhatsApp profile to make his impersonation more convincing. Upon his arrest, the police recovered the mobile phone used in the crime and initiated further proceedings.
APP/shn
