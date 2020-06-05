One Held For Killing A Woman In Nasirabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 10:28 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested an alleged accused along with arm involved in the killing of a woman the other day in Notal area of Nasirabad district on Friday.
According to police sources, acting on a tip off, a police team led by SHO Notal Shaman Ali Solangi conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended an alleged accused Abdul Karim alias Bhgia with arm.
The police sources said that an arrested accused killed a woman on Thursday while further investigation was underway.