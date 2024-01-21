One Held For Killing Police Constable
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) Police have arrested an accused for killing police constable over some issues about two weeks ago in premises of Qadarpur Raan police station here on Sunday.
According to police sources, Constable Sajid Pervez s/o Muhammad Ashfaq resident of Muhallah Jindwah Qadarpur Raan was present in marriage ceremony of his cousin when accused Muhammad Waseem s/o Muhammad Basheer entered the marriage hall with a weapon in his hand. He opened fires at Sajid Pervez, killed him on the spot and himself managed to escape from the scene.
The police team reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident while a case number 26/24 under section 302 was registered against the accused.
Taking notice of the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali formed a special team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Ayaz Hussain to arrest the criminal.
The police team arrested the accused Waseem and recovered weapon from his possession, however, the accused confessed that he killed Sajid Pervez for informing the police about his involvement in drug peddling.
Further investigations were underway from the accused, police sources added.
