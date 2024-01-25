One held for making fake dacoity call

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Makhdoom Rasheed police arrested a man for making fake dacoity call at Stadium Chowk here on Thursday.

According to police sources, police received a dacoity call through emergency helpline 15 at Stadium Chowk in which Muhammad Waqas informed police some unknown armed outlaws have snatched cash Rs 1.3 million from him at gunpoint and fled away.

The police team reached the spot and started the investigations into the incident. After inquiring about the incident, the local people informed police that any dacoity incident has not been reported at the site, however, the police officers learned that it was a matter of some business deals.

The police registered the case against Muhammad Waqas for making fake dacoity call and arrested him, police sources added.