One held for making fake robbery complaint

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Drop scene of robbery case took place on Wednesday after police booked plaintiff for attempting to entrap their opponents through registration of illegal First Information Report with the police station.

Police spokesman said, a false plot of robbery was created after dialing hoax call at police helpline no. 15 since no proof of injuries to victims appeared in medical report.

As per detail, two brothers namely Usman and Saqib had called up at emergency helpline number to register complaint as they got injured by armed robbers for putting up resistance on snatching their motorbike at Jitoi road, tehsil Alipur a week ago.

According to FIR which got registered by the 'fake victims', the later was moved to THQ Hospital Jitoi by rescuers, after hitting with bullet wounds by the robbers who were actually their opponents. However, police couldn't find injuries mark on heads or any part of bodies of the plaintiff, it was said.

Both of the brothers were being trialled for approaching police with malafide intention and registration of fake FIR, added the police.