One held for molesting boy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a man for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old boy here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

According to details, the Police team of Waris Khan station by using scientific methods traced and arrested the accused Ashad who was involved in molestation of a boy.

He said that police have registered a case against him on the complaint of the victim's mother.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police performance adding that violence against women and children would not be tolerated and directed the officials to produce Ashad in the Court of Law with evidence.