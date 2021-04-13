UrduPoint.com
One Held For Pilfering Electricity

Tue 13th April 2021

One held for pilfering electricity

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :-:Police have arrested a man for allegedly pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

Sub Division Officer (SDO) Gepco along with his team and police personnel raided at Veerwala and arrested Nouman red handed while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.

