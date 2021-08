SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :A man was caught allegedly for pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines in a nearby locality.

Sub Division Officer (SDO) Gepco, along with his team and police raided at Dhanad-pur Kharolian and arrested Saleh red-handed while pilfering electricity from the main transmission lines.

A case has been registered against the accused.