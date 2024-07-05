One Held For Power Theft
Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 03:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Faisalabad arrested a member of a gang involved in electricity theft through digital devices.
According to the FIA sources here on Friday, the accused, with the help of FESCO officials, tempered with the electric meters of people for heavy bribes.
They used modern computer software and instruments to reverse the reading of the electric meter.
The arrested accused was identified as Waheed Ahmad resident of Mohalla Islampura, Jhang Road , Faisalabad.
The FIA team recovered several three phase commercial and single phase meters, electronic devices, laptop, software, wires and other material.
Raids are being conducted to arrest the other accused, the sources said. Sources said that FESCO officials were also being investigated.
