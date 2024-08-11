Open Menu

One Held For Promoting Hatred Materials On Social Media

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2024 | 08:10 PM

One held for promoting hatred materials on social media

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested a man for promoting religious hatred on social media during a special action taken by the Jalalpur Pirwala police station here Sunday.

According to police sources, Sardar Aftab Jani shared a video from his social media application Tiktok on which a local boy Shoaib posted hatred comments on his post.

Taking action on the incident, the police arrested Shoaib and started further action against him.

The police sources said that strict monitoring of miscreants on social media was being made and legal action would be taken against anti-peace elements spreading any kind of religious hatred and sectarianism on social media.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Social Media Man Jalalpur Pirwala Sunday Post From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

22 hours ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago
 realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Techno ..

Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival

2 days ago
 Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike d ..

Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza

2 days ago
 Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private p ..

Urfi Javed acknowledges error in leak of private photos

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2024

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan