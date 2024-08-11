One held for promoting hatred materials on social media

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) Police have arrested a man for promoting religious hatred on social media during a special action taken by the Jalalpur Pirwala police station here Sunday.

According to police sources, Sardar Aftab Jani shared a video from his social media application Tiktok on which a local boy Shoaib posted hatred comments on his post.

Taking action on the incident, the police arrested Shoaib and started further action against him.

The police sources said that strict monitoring of miscreants on social media was being made and legal action would be taken against anti-peace elements spreading any kind of religious hatred and sectarianism on social media.