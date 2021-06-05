One held for running illegal bus, wagon stand

The district regional transport authority (RTA) arrested manager of an illegal bus, wagon stand during a special crackdown launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :The district regional transport authority (RTA) arrested manager of an illegal bus, wagon stand during a special crackdown launched here on Saturday.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the RTA team under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin, launched a crackdown against illegal bus and wagon stands in the city areas.

The team raided at Shershah road and arrested a man for illegally operating bus stand. Case has been registered against the manager of stand.

The RTA team also took nine vehicles parked at the illegal stand into custody.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that no one would be allowed to operate illegal bus stands in the city adding that crackdown would continue without any discrimination.