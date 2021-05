(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Police on Monday arrested a man for selling fireworks and recovered a large quantity of firecrackers from his possession.

The city police conducted a raid at Muslim Market and arrested Malik Aslam on the charge of selling fireworks and recovered various kinds of firecrackers.

A case has been registered against the accused.