One Held For Selling Fireworks In Sialkot
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested a man for selling fireworks in Gur Mandi in the jurisdiction of Hajipura police area.
According to police, a police team raided Gur Mandi and arrested Munir. Police also seized 100 packs of fireworks from his shop.
Police have registered a case.