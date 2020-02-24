One held for selling fireworks in Sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested a man for selling fireworks in Gur Mandi in the jurisdiction of Hajipura police area.

According to police, a police team raided Gur Mandi and arrested Munir. Police also seized 100 packs of fireworks from his shop.

Police have registered a case.