One Held For Selling Fireworks In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 05:17 PM

One held for selling fireworks in Sialkot

Police on Monday arrested a man for selling fireworks in Gur Mandi in the jurisdiction of Hajipura police area

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Monday arrested a man for selling fireworks in Gur Mandi in the jurisdiction of Hajipura police area.

According to police, a police team raided Gur Mandi and arrested Munir. Police also seized 100 packs of fireworks from his shop.

Police have registered a case.

