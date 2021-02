FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Police arrested a man for selling fireworks material in Khurrianwala area on Thursday.

A police team conducted a raid and arrested Munawar Hussain from Chak No 266-RB. Police recovered 10 cartons of fireworks material and sent the accused behind the bars.

A case has been registered against him.