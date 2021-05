SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2021 ) ::In a crackdown against kite selling/flying, the police arrested a youth for selling kites here on Monday.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at Ranjhai locality and arrested Shehbaz for selling kites and seized large quantity of kites and string roles from his possession.

A case has been registered against the accused.