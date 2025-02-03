Open Menu

One Held For Selling Kites

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM

One held for selling kites

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Sambrial police claimed on Monday to have arrested a man for selling

kites and recovered 105 kites and 52 spool of chemically coated string

from his possession.

The accused was identified as Waseem Akram.

A case has been registered against the accused.

