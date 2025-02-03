One Held For Selling Kites
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Sambrial police claimed on Monday to have arrested a man for selling
kites and recovered 105 kites and 52 spool of chemically coated string
from his possession.
The accused was identified as Waseem Akram.
A case has been registered against the accused.
