One Held For Selling Kites In Sargodha
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:42 PM
Police on Wednesday arrested a kite seller and recovered kite flying material from his possession
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a kite seller and recovered kite flying material from his possession.
Miani police team conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested Anas Mubarak and recovered25 kites, 10 strings rolls etc.
A case has been registered against the accused.