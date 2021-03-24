UrduPoint.com
One Held For Selling Kites In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 04:42 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested a kite seller and recovered kite flying material from his possession.

Miani police team conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested Anas Mubarak and recovered25 kites, 10 strings rolls etc.

A case has been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

