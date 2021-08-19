One held for selling pesticides illegally

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Thikriwala police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a shopkeeper for selling pesticides illegally.

On a tip-off, the police On information, Plant Protection Officer Agriculture Department Bilal Yousuf along with police raided in Chak No.

276-JB Mahlan and arrested Rizwan while selling pesticides without dealership invoicesand valid license.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.