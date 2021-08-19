One Held For Selling Pesticides Illegally
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 02:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2021 ) :Thikriwala police claimed on Thursday to have arrested a shopkeeper for selling pesticides illegally.
On a tip-off, the police On information, Plant Protection Officer Agriculture Department Bilal Yousuf along with police raided in Chak No.
276-JB Mahlan and arrested Rizwan while selling pesticides without dealership invoicesand valid license.
Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.